‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

City of White Rock says they have stepped up enforcement to keep dogs off the promenade. (Ric Wallace photo)

There is a dog poop conspiracy theory making its rounds in the City of White Rock, and it appears to have picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor.

The allegation was raised Saturday by the Facebook account ‘No more HighRises in White Rock,’ which is conducted by City of White Rock Coun. Scott Kristjanson.

The post was written after a number of photos of dog feces on or near the White Rock Promenade were posted on social media following a city council vote in favour of allowing dogs on the waterfront walkway, during the off season, beginning this October.

“Sadly, there is strong evidence that the dog feces deposited in front of the Train Station last month was placed there by the NoDogs side, in an attempt to show how irresponsible dog owners are,” the No more Highrises in White Rock comment reads.

“Happy to discuss details offline or after fines issued.”

The comment did not elaborate on the “strong evidence” offered, and Kristjanson has not yet responded to requests for comment – via email or phone – made Tuesday morning.

White Rock artist Ric Wallace, who has been vocal in his opposition to allowing dogs on the promenade, told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the theory that someone planted feces is “a load of crap.”

In an email sent to city councillors and Peace Arch News earlier this month, Wallace said that residents are willing to offer $100-$1,000 for videos of dog attacks on the White Rock waterfront.

The ‘No more HighRises in White Rock’ page made note of the offering.

“There is the case of people offering rewards for videos of kids being attacked by dogs on the Promenade. That borders on public endangerment by the NoDogs side, violating the very tenant they claimed to support,” the comment reads.