Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Sunday could bring up to 15 cm of snowfall to high elevations

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on highways in B.C.’s Interior this Thanksgiving Sunday, (Oct. 10).

Snowfall is expected for the Coquihalla Highway to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A frontal system moving across the Interior will bring rain starting Saturday afternoon turning to snow overnight or Sunday morning. Snow is expected to continue through to Sunday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to check drivebc.ca for updated road conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

