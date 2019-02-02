Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the area

An extreme cold weather warning has been issued for the Chilcotin and Peace River Region.

Environment Canada said in a statement Saturday morning that temperatures are expected to drop as low as -30 C Saturday night, due to an Arctic airmass hovering over the central interior. Combined with brisk northerly winds, conditions will feel closer to -40 C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter, Environment Canada said.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday afternoon, as the pressure system moves towards B.C.’s south coast.

