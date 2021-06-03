Telus, province, outline plans for fibre optic to Canim Lake

Telus and the B.C. government announced details today of their fibre optic internet rollout in Canim Lake.

The $3.07-million upgrades will include Buffalo Creek, Gateway, Forest Grove, Eagle Creek and Canim Lake, according to a joint media release. Telus will receive up to $1.72 million toward the estimated cost of the work, expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner – area director for Forest Grove-Canim Lake – said in her email newsletter to residents that the upgrade will include “Canim-Hendrix to just past where it goes onto the gravel to Hawkins lake at the northeastern end, and to Canim South up to the Howard lake turnoff.”She said she will continue to advocate for service to Ruth Lake, which was not included in the boundaries.

“Once we have the fibre optic footprint it is easier to expand it out so I’m hopeful,” she said, adding she’s pleased to see the additional connectivity. “It helps the economy, and it helps with safety and security. That’s probably one of the first questions from people moving up here – ‘what is the connectivity?’”

She noted Telus plans to hold public information sessions, likely in July.

Leanne Sallenback, owner of South Point Resort, said she was thrilled with the announcement. “Our guests are always looking for reliable service while they are vacationing or working remotely, she said. “This is definitely a step in the right direction. We will be able to offer our guests faster and more reliable internet services during their stay with us.”

The upgrades are part of a Connecting British Columbia program to upgrade the performance of internet access in northern communities. Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens Services, said these investments will “unlock new opportunities to do business, recruit talent and create jobs that support families.

“It’s hard to imagine running a business today without high-speed internet, and yet that’s exactly what many people in northern B.C. deal with every day. B.C.’s northern communities are essential to the province’s economic future. Ensuring people have the internet access they need will help them be successful whether it’s at home, work or school.”



