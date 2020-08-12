(Black Press Media file photo)

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Students across B.C. will be welcomed back into the classroom on Sept. 10, the province has announced.

The original plan was for students to return on Sept. 8.

But in recent weeks, teachers and parents have voiced concern that staff would need more time to adjust classrooms and curriculum plans to meet the various COVID-19 guidelines set out by the province, including physical distancing and the implementation of “learning groups,” made up of a consistent group of staff and students in order to reduce the risk of infection transmission.

“Staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Students will be welcomed back to class for orientation by Sept. 10 and will use their orientation time to get familiar with classrooms that will look different than they did before the pandemic.

Then, students will be assigned to their class, find out who is in their learning group, practise their new routines and familiarize themselves with how to safely move from the class to outdoor and common areas of the school.

Earlier this week, school districts were provided with readiness checklists to ensure they are updating their health and safety plans. Specific plans must be made publicly available on Aug. 26.

READ MORE: B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Since mid-July, when the province first announced its school restart plan, the BC Teachers’ Federation has been critical of the rollout, citing safety concerns for teachers.

In a June survey which gauged teachers’ feelings about the province’s hybrid system used to finish off the school year, the federation said that only 54 per cent of teachers reported proper health and safety measures were in place at their school, and only 51 per cent of teachers reported feeling safe.

“This return to school process has been openly described as flying by the seat of our pants by administration,” read one teacher’s submission describing their concerns about a rushed reopening, the survey results show.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Teachers’ Federation for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic
Next story
42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Just Posted

Wheels in motion for mountain biking trail project near Clinton

Project to provide immediate employment while resulting in new trail on Jesmond Mountain

Bridge Lake woman wins quintennial quilt

Andrea Glatz lucky winner Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) quintennial Quilt Show draw.

Donex Pharmacy sells $50,000 scratch ticket

Clinton’s Sharon Holland is $50,000 richer thanks to a Super Crossword Scratch… Continue reading

South Cariboo Search and Rescue enjoying a quiet summer

Incidents have been few so far this year

Advocacy for Secwepemc language

Canim Lake Band’s former Chief Michael Archie promoting Secwepemc language learning

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read