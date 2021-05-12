Tax rate for 100 Mile residents dips slightly

The District of 100 Mile House approved its tax rates for 2021 this week, with no increases to the overall rate for residents.

The tax bylaw was unanimously approved Tuesday, following the District’s five-year financial plan which was approved last month.

Depending on their residential property assessments – which have increased on average by close to $10,000 this year – District homeowners can expect to pay a slightly lower tax bill this year.

This year’s average residential assessment came in at $218,322 which would result in a net tax bill of $964.89, once the homeowner grant is deducted.

“This council and the council of the past 13 years has really looked to the idea of keeping costs down,” Mayor Mitch Campsall told the Free Press, prior to council’s approval. “We’re doing well in terms of monitoring spending and keeping taxes down, and we are always looking for grants to help subsidize the big-ticket items.”

The general tax rate residents will see on their bill for 2021 is 3.369159, down from 3.79997 in 2020. While the water and sewer rates have climbed slightly since last year, the tax portion covering schools and policing have dipped.

Tax collection from businesses will remain the same for 2021, with an average bill of around $3,000.

In the long-term, taxes and expenditures in 100 Mile House should remain steady according to the 2021-2025 Financial Plan, which was adopted by council April 13.

The District’s expenditures and revenues are projected to be an average of $6.6 million over the next five years, with an average of $2.8 million of the revenues brought in by residential and business property taxes.

Property tax notices are expected to be mailed out later this month, and are due to be paid by July 2. Outstanding tax bills after that due date are subject to a 10 per cent penalty, as required by the Local Government Act.

