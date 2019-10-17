Suspected Canim Lake break in turn out to be helpful neighbour

100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the citizens along Canim Lake South Road

On Oct. 17 at 12:55 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported break and enter in progress along Canim Lake South Road near 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Reports from neighbours indicated there were two strange vehicles in the driveway of a residence, lights were on in residence and contact with the homeowner confirmed no one was authorized to be at their home. Several members responded with lights and sirens due to the circumstances. This was very visible and caused some concern for those travelling or living along the route to the location as noted by phone calls into the detachment since the event.

Fortunately, upon arrival it was discovered to be false -it was only local neighbours who were helping out the owner who was away from the area.

100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the citizens along Canim Lake South Road and the support of the community in looking out for your fellow neighbour.

