Suspect in Oct. 2020 high-speed chase in B.C.’s Interior will be released to attend treatment centre

Tyrell Giroux, 29, attended a bail hearing in Williams Lake Provincial Court

A 29-year-old man charged after a high-speed, multi-jurisdictional chase in B.C.’s Interior on Oct. 25, 2020, will be released from custody into a residential treatment facility.

Tyrell Giroux, 29, faces four counts — dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while disqualified.

His arrest in Williams Lake was caught on video and widely publicized, sparking the RCMP announcing a review, Tsilhqot’in leaders calling for suspension of police officers involved and the Independent Investigations Office launching an investigation.

Giroux is presently in custody at the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre and appeared by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday, March 19 for a bail hearing.

Provincial Court Judge Brian Daley appeared by video, while Giroux’s defense lawyer Stefan Catona and Crown Counsel Samuel Mann appeared by phone.

Crown and defense jointly submitted a restrictive release plan for Giroux to attend a Vision Quest Recovery Society facility.

“Mr. Giroux’s addiction is psychosomatic to his offending in the past and in fact this will be his first time giving it a go at the recovery house,” Catona said. “One can only hope this will assist him and prevent him from offending if he is released.”

Approving the plan, Judge Daley outlined the conditions which include being released from custody only to a representative from Vision Quest.

Upon arrival at the facility, Giroux must phone a bail supervisor at the community corrections office closest to the facility and after that as directed. He must reside at the facility, must not leave unless in the presence of a facility staff member or with written permission, must follow the rules and not possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any intoxicating substance.

He must complete the program and if he is removed or removes himself he must tell his bail supervisor immediately.

He also cannot occupy the driver’s seat of any vehicle, and additionally, not enter a vehicle unless the registered owner is present in the vehicle.

If he fails to comply with the conditions of the release order, Giroux will be required to pay a $1,000 fine.

Judge Bayley said he could not fully appreciate all the challenges Giroux has faced in the last three and a half years, but commended him for getting into Vision Quest.

“My experience is that it’s helped a lot of young men and I hope you are one of the ones who benefits from the program.”

Giroux’s next court date is Wednesday, April 7 to consult legal counsel.

He also has an outstanding court matter in Alberta that will be addressed before he is released into Vision Quest.


Most Read