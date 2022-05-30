Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest of the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the RCMP detachment.

“I expected to be arrested last week when I did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told Goldstream News Gazette.

More to come.

