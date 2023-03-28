Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Manveer Singh Dhesi known to live in Surrey, but spend time in Burnaby

Police are asking for help locating a Surrey man wanted province-wide for numerous alleged crimes.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is charges with several counts of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He’s known to live in Surrey, but police say he also frequents Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information about Dhesi or his whereabouts to reach out to them at 604-646-9999. Anyone who sees Dhesi in person is told not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
Next story
6 dead in Christian school, Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

Just Posted

Julie Gilmore, coordinator of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is looking forward to a good year for tourism. Gilmore was headed to the BC Outdoor Shown in Chilliwack over the weekend to promote 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Visitor Centre interior getting face lift

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

A loader stored inside Maple Park Mall was not spared the vandals' attack. (Secure Property Watch photo)
Vandals causes thousands in damage at Maple Park Mall in Quesnel

Just under a dozen vendors turned out for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Market time fast approaching across the South Cariboo