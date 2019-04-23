Chris the Clown performing at the 2018 South Cariboo Summer Festival. File photo

Summer Festival looking for volunteers and vendors

“There’s lots of time to still get involved” says events coordinator Robyn Angus

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the South Cariboo Summer Festival for its third year this August, and putting out the call for volunteers and vendors.

“We really want to give the option to any non-profit groups or organizations that want to become involved and fundraise for their cause. If they have something exciting to bring to the festival for anyone to do, whether it be little ones, adults and/or seniors,” said Robyn Angus, events coordinator. “It’s a good way to kind of showcase themselves and inform and educate our community as well.”

The festival, which will be held on Aug. 10 and 11, is still in the early planning stages.

“There’s lots of time to still get involved,” Angus said. “We’re striving to support our community in any and all capacity possible, and we see the festival as the best possible way to do that.”

People interested in becoming a part of the festival can call the chamber at 250-395-6124, email southcariboochamberevents@gmail.com or visit the website at www.southcariboochamber.org.

So far, events and features set to return to the festival this year are the Show and Shine, Uncle Chris the Clown, lawn mower races, the Maverick Farms petting zoo and pony rides, and the indoor trade show market.

The entertainment will be Kamloops-based Madison Olds and the Kordaroy First Nations Band. The Canim Lake Band dancers and Dutch Courage will also be returning.

“She’s got quite a big following. She’s done a lot of things and has won a few awards. She’s just actually put out a new album this year,” Angus said of Olds. “She loves supporting community events and that type of thing. She’s a big supporter of the SPCA. We’re really excited to have her.”

The singer-songwriter performs multiple genres, such as pop, folk-pop and indie. Olds has also won the Emerging Artist of the Year award from the City of Kamloops in 2017, and has opened for Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson. Her debut album, Blue, was released on Feb. 22, 2019, by Luna Bean Records.

