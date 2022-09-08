This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

Stuffed armadillo that showed up in B.C. man’s garden is a mystery

‘If the armadillo is yours and was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird’ says homeowner

Is this your stuffed armadillo?

It appeared overnight in a Chilliwack man’s front yard garden, and it’s a total mystery how it got there.

Homeowner Brett Chomlack said it might be a strange little prank someone played on them in their Fairfield Island neighbourhood.

“If it’s yours, and it was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird,” Chomlack posted Tuesday on a Facebook page in Chilliwack.

He thinks it might have once been a live armadillo that’s seen the work of a taxidermist.

“I think it’s real, like stuffed,” he commented.

So far no one has come to claim the conversation piece as their own.

“It’s the weirdest thing,” Chomlack said. “Still trying to figure it out.”

He’s asked neighbours and friends if anyone did it as a joke, but so far no one’s ‘fessed up.

