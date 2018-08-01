Mount Timothy has been put up for sale. The resort had several struggles last season, including losing a quarter of their revenue in a ten-day period. File photo.

Struggling local ski resort in South Cariboo up for sale

The sale would go to paying off existing debt

Mount Timothy, the South Cariboo’s ski area, has been put up for sale by its board of directors.

“There’s been no response to our listing on the Canada West Ski Area Association (CWSAA) but if we did get a response we would have to take it to the membership generally to see if they were in favour of doing that,” said Michael Kidston, president of the Mount Timothy Ski Society. “We thought we might as well see if there is an interest in somebody who has the cash to move it ahead.”

The ad for its sale at an undisclosed price has been posted to the CWSAA’s website since June 8 but has yet to receive much interest.

A realtor has been in touch with the society according to the president, looking for more details on the potential sale. If the mountain is still up for sale when the skiing season starts it will operate if the society can gather the funds to allow it, however, Kidston said this has not been determined yet.

“I guess if somebody bought it that would mean the hill would stay open and if we don’t find some funding it probably mean’s it won’t,” said Kidston.

In an earlier story published by the Free Press, the president said the society would need to collect roughly $100,000 by October just to open. That would also include cost-cutting measures such as the mountain’s t-bars and an outdated ten-year-old groomer left out of operation last season.

RELATED: Mount Timothy under threat of permanent closure

The proceeds of the sale would all go into paying off the Ski Society’s existing debt.

Kidston did confirm they secured some financing to help pay off some existing bills to help get things under control. The resort has struggled lately after a lack of snowfall held them to a late start in 2017 before a chairlift was struck by lightning costing them hefty reports.

Earlier this year, the society approached local politicians in the Cariboo to help secure funding for the upcoming season as the future looked bleak for the mountain, especially as the aforementioned struggles cost the mountain over a quarter of its revenue.

Two carpet lifts also need to be retrofitted with a new safety switch, which costs roughly $12,000 to complete and inspected before Oct. 15, 2018.

The society was looking for funding through regional recreation taxes through a referendum.

“We haven’t had any correspondence from them on that but we would have hoped to by now,” said Kidston.

