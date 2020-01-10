Stolen vehicle recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP

One of the vehicle plates - LH9225 - is still outstanding and considered stolen

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:25 a.m., the stolen vehicle from a Lac la Hache business was recovered by the 100 Mile House RCMP along Back Valley Road near Buffalo Creek.

The vehicle was seen by a witness parked along the road. According to the police report, the vehicle had been painted black by the unknown suspect(s), who also attempted to light the vehicle on fire after it was parked, but failed.

The vehicle has been seized for forensic examination but evidence that was located in the cab of the vehicle may lead to identifying a possible suspect(s).

The business owner has been updated and the investigation is ongoing.

The 100 Mile House RCMP thanks the witness and the public who shared the media post over social media and likely led to the quick recovery of the vehicle.

