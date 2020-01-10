Stolen vehicle recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP

One of the vehicle plates - LH9225 - is still outstanding and considered stolen

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:25 a.m., the stolen vehicle from a Lac la Hache business was recovered by the 100 Mile House RCMP along Back Valley Road near Buffalo Creek.

The vehicle was seen by a witness parked along the road. According to the police report, the vehicle had been painted black by the unknown suspect(s), who also attempted to light the vehicle on fire after it was parked, but failed.

One of the vehicle plates – LH9225 – is still outstanding and considered stolen.

Related: Work truck stolen from Lac la Hache business in overnight break and enter

The vehicle has been seized for forensic examination but evidence that was located in the cab of the vehicle may lead to identifying a possible suspect(s).

The business owner has been updated and the investigation is ongoing.

The 100 Mile House RCMP thanks the witness and the public who shared the media post over social media and likely led to the quick recovery of the vehicle.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence
Next story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP

One of the vehicle plates - LH9225 - is still outstanding and considered stolen

103 Mile mobile home destroyed in fire

Cause is under investigation

Parkside Art Gallery seeking submissions for first 2020 exhibit

‘We want this to be a lively and fun first showcase’

Multiple fuel thefts in 100 Mile House

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

Work truck stolen from Lac la Hache business in overnight break and enter

The licence plates on the vehicle, BC marker LH9225, were also stolen.

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

First Nations leaders slams handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Most Read