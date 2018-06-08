Stage construction well underway in Centennial Park

The stage is being set in 100 Mile House Centennial Park.

Allan Roberts, who spearheaded the project with help from Wally Bramsleven of Sitka Log Homes, says they’re hoping to have it all done for a grand opening on June 23.

Ralf Baechmann and Chris Ruttle of Most Wanted Contracting who are donating the time were working on finishing a wheelchair accessible ramp last week.

“The deck is all built right now. It’s solid as can be and everything has a proper foundation so this thing will last a really long time,” says Baechmann.

Next, Sitka Log Homes will come in and do log work, the framing and the siding before Baechmann’s company will return for the roofing.

“It’ll go very, very quickly once we get to that stage,” says Roberts. “I think we’re doing good I really am.”

The car club will be staining the logs, says Roberts and the people from Tyler’s Paint & Decor will be providing the paint and primer for the floor.

“The difficult part is we tried to get at it as soon as the snow was gone and the park was open but the people that are volunteering and the people that are involved are all very busy out making a living. So we’re working around borrowed time and in-between time.”

However, Roberts says it’s all working out very well and would be absolutely delighted if it’s done in two weeks.

“That is a very well used park and I think it’s going to be even more so. With the paving done, with the stage done, with the water park coming in and with the playground and the creek and the bridges and the waterfall, without a doubt it’s one of the premier parks in British Columbia.”

Roberts says many, many people have approached him, telling him how excited they are.

Baechmann says he’s looking forward to it being finished and to enjoy some music in the park with his family.

