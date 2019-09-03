South Cariboo sees multiple collisions in past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile RCMP responded to 106 complaints and calls for service between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2.

Motorcycle collision

On Sept. 2, police and emergency crews responded to a motorcycle collision on Bridge Lake Road North. The male driver lost control of the motorcycle and drove into a fence. The driver was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Two-vehicle collision

On Aug. 30, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The driver of a Nissan Murano attempted to turn onto the highway and collided with a south-bound Lordco delivery vehicle. Both drivers were assessed by ambulance and cleared at the scene. The female driver of the Murano was issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration. One vehicle was towed.

ATV collision

On Aug. 30, police and emergency crews responded to an ATV collision on Bridge Lake Rd North. The male driver lost control of his ATV and went off the roadway. The male driver was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On Aug. 28, 100 Mile RCMP were called about a suspicious vehicle parked on Levick Crescent in the Interlakes area. Upon arrival, the investigator determined that the female occupant had care and control of the vehicle and that she displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.” The driver declined a second test. She was issued an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition. Her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Roll-over

On Aug. 28, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle roll-over collision on Mahood Lake Road near the Canim Falls parking lot. The female driver of the vehicle lost control on the gravel road and the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. The occupants of the vehicle were treated at the scene and released. The vehicle was towed. No charges are being contemplated at this time.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

100 Mile RCMP are continuing to investigate a series of break and enters to seasonal properties in the Canim Lake Road South area.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

Just Posted

Free Press holds subscription contest

Flowers, Wranglers’ tickets and barbeque to be won

Swiss ranchers bring fame and buffalo to the South Cariboo

XH Buffalo Ranch is a successful organic meat supplier and provided set-pieces for The Revenant

Where are you most likely to shop?

Where are you most likely to shop?… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: A Cariboo wedding

Now I have been to a lot of weddings, but I have… Continue reading

Rotary Club bringing craft beer festival to 100 Mile House

It’s the first craft beer festival held in the community

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

Most Read