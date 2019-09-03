South Cariboo sees multiple collisions in past week

100 Mile RCMP responded to 106 complaints and calls for service between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2.

Motorcycle collision

On Sept. 2, police and emergency crews responded to a motorcycle collision on Bridge Lake Road North. The male driver lost control of the motorcycle and drove into a fence. The driver was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Two-vehicle collision

On Aug. 30, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The driver of a Nissan Murano attempted to turn onto the highway and collided with a south-bound Lordco delivery vehicle. Both drivers were assessed by ambulance and cleared at the scene. The female driver of the Murano was issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration. One vehicle was towed.

ATV collision

On Aug. 30, police and emergency crews responded to an ATV collision on Bridge Lake Rd North. The male driver lost control of his ATV and went off the roadway. The male driver was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On Aug. 28, 100 Mile RCMP were called about a suspicious vehicle parked on Levick Crescent in the Interlakes area. Upon arrival, the investigator determined that the female occupant had care and control of the vehicle and that she displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.” The driver declined a second test. She was issued an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition. Her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Roll-over

On Aug. 28, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle roll-over collision on Mahood Lake Road near the Canim Falls parking lot. The female driver of the vehicle lost control on the gravel road and the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. The occupants of the vehicle were treated at the scene and released. The vehicle was towed. No charges are being contemplated at this time.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

100 Mile RCMP are continuing to investigate a series of break and enters to seasonal properties in the Canim Lake Road South area.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.