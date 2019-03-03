South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce rewards local businesses and volunteers

The South Cariboo’s 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards and Citizen of the Year were announced on March 2 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, after dinner and a performance by magician Murray Hatfield.
MLA Donna Barnett was the presenter for the Citizen of the Year Award and read passages about each nominee before handing out a certificate for their nomination.
“To each and every one of you, you are all winners,” she concluded before calling up the award winner, Maurene Adams.
Adams, who originally came to the area in 1967, was one of the original volunteers in the community. She volunteered for Boy Scouts Canada, the Red Cross, Mill Site Cottage (now known just as Mill Site), Fisher Place Auxiliary and the SPCA.
“She’s always there at bake sales, info tales, outing for seniors – [spending] hours and hours of dedication every week and sometimes every day,” said Barnett.
Adams briefly addressed the crowd saying thank you and that she really appreciated it.
The other nominees for the Citizen of the Year were: Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk, Allan and April Roberts, Rita Case, Mal Wood, Sally Watson and Brent Rutherford.
The following nominees and winners (in bold and italic) of the 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards are as follows:
1) Community Impact Business:
Tim Hortons
West Fraser
CaribooRadio.com
Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre
2) Greatest Improvement
Big Country Lanes Ltd.
A&B Photo/Cariboo Chocolate Company
Subway
Freeline Signs & Graphics
3) Tourism/Recreation
108 Mile Historical Site
108 Golf Resort
Lac la Hache Community Club/ South Cariboo Garlic Festival
Fishing Highway 24 BC
4) Marketing & Promotion
Andre’s Electric
Central GM
Iron Horse Pub & Grill
Remax 100
5) Professional Services Award
Carstar Collision & Glass Service/Sunrise Ford
Ohlund Construction
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – 100 Mile House
Williams Lake & District Credit Union – 100 Mile House
6) Home-based Business
Sweet Lavations
Cakes by Thalia
Maverick Farms
WildCraft Organic Ltd.
7) Best New Business
Cariboo Crafter’s Market
Perfect Pitch Music
More Than Wood Art Gallery
Northern Lights Tanning
8) Non-Profit Organization
South Cariboo Health Foundation
South Cariboo Women’s Centre
Age-Friendly Society of the South Cariboo
Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre
9) Sports & Rec.
Blissed Out Yoga
100 Mile House & District Soccer Association
South Cariboo Rec Centre/Canlan Sports
100 Mile Nordics Ski Society
10) Resource-Based Business
Big Rock Ranch
McNeil & Sons Logging Ltd.
Rod Dillman Contracting
Clifford Schoeler Contracting Ltd.
11) Age-Friendly
Tom Hortons
Donex Pharmacy and Dept. Store
Blissed Out Yoga
100 Mile Vision Care
12) People’s Choice Award
Midori Day Spa
Rise & Grind Coffee House
Rustic Elements
The Outlaw Urban Clothing Co.