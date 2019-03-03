South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce rewards local businesses and volunteers

Winners and nominees of the 25th Business Excellence Awards and Citizen of the Year

MLA Donna Barnett presents the Citizen of the Year Award to Maurene Adams. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The South Cariboo’s 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards and Citizen of the Year were announced on March 2 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, after dinner and a performance by magician Murray Hatfield.

MLA Donna Barnett was the presenter for the Citizen of the Year Award and read passages about each nominee before handing out a certificate for their nomination.

“To each and every one of you, you are all winners,” she concluded before calling up the award winner, Maurene Adams.

Adams, who originally came to the area in 1967, was one of the original volunteers in the community. She volunteered for Boy Scouts Canada, the Red Cross, Mill Site Cottage (now known just as Mill Site), Fisher Place Auxiliary and the SPCA.

“She’s always there at bake sales, info tales, outing for seniors – [spending] hours and hours of dedication every week and sometimes every day,” said Barnett.

Adams briefly addressed the crowd saying thank you and that she really appreciated it.

The other nominees for the Citizen of the Year were: Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk, Allan and April Roberts, Rita Case, Mal Wood, Sally Watson and Brent Rutherford.

The following nominees and winners (in bold and italic) of the 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards are as follows:

1) Community Impact Business:

Tim Hortons

West Fraser

CaribooRadio.com

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre

2) Greatest Improvement

Big Country Lanes Ltd.

A&B Photo/Cariboo Chocolate Company

Subway

Freeline Signs & Graphics

3) Tourism/Recreation

108 Mile Historical Site

108 Golf Resort

Lac la Hache Community Club/ South Cariboo Garlic Festival

Fishing Highway 24 BC

4) Marketing & Promotion

Andre’s Electric

Central GM

Iron Horse Pub & Grill

Remax 100

5) Professional Services Award

Carstar Collision & Glass Service/Sunrise Ford

Ohlund Construction

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – 100 Mile House

Williams Lake & District Credit Union – 100 Mile House

6) Home-based Business

Sweet Lavations

Cakes by Thalia

Maverick Farms

WildCraft Organic Ltd.

7) Best New Business

Cariboo Crafter’s Market

Perfect Pitch Music

More Than Wood Art Gallery

Northern Lights Tanning

8) Non-Profit Organization

South Cariboo Health Foundation

South Cariboo Women’s Centre

Age-Friendly Society of the South Cariboo

Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre

9) Sports & Rec.

Blissed Out Yoga

100 Mile House & District Soccer Association

South Cariboo Rec Centre/Canlan Sports

100 Mile Nordics Ski Society

10) Resource-Based Business

Big Rock Ranch

McNeil & Sons Logging Ltd.

Rod Dillman Contracting

Clifford Schoeler Contracting Ltd.

11) Age-Friendly

Tom Hortons

Donex Pharmacy and Dept. Store

Blissed Out Yoga

100 Mile Vision Care

12) People’s Choice Award

Midori Day Spa

Rise & Grind Coffee House

Rustic Elements

The Outlaw Urban Clothing Co.