Snowfall warning in effect for 100 Mile House area

Motorists travelling along Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit are being advised of a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.

The warning, issued for the 100 Mile House area, calls for 10 centimetres of snow due to a Pacific storm tracking across the B.C. Interior today, Nov. 13.

“Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres can be expected by this afternoon,” Environment Canada’s warning states. “Snow is expected to taper to flurries this evening.”

In 100 Mile House, it is currently -4C with a high of 1C later this afternoon as snow is beginning to accumulate.

Heading into the weekend highs of 0C Saturday and Sunday with lows of -6C overnight are forecast alongside mainly sunny skies, with chances of flurries both days.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting no major incidents throughout the Cariboo region as of around 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, however, drivers are advised to be cautious due to slushy sections, limited visibility and compact snow along major routes including Highway 97 and Highway 20.



