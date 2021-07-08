Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo North, Cariboo South

A special air quality statement is in effect for Cariboo North and Cariboo South, including Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake (pictured). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A special air quality statement has been issued for Cariboo North and Cariboo South due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the province.

Environment Canada issued the smoky skies bulletin, which includes Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Quesnel, on Thursday, July 8 at 12:22 p.m. as several regions in the B.C. Interior are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke is currently widespread throughout the southern Interior of the province, and Environment Canada notes it may remain aloft, being impacted by both the Cutoff Creek and Chilako fires in Central B.C. over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada notes smoky skies may cause symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Smoke from the B.C. wildfires is, meanwhile, constantly changing, and is made up of a mixture of particles and gasses which includes chemicals that can be harmful to health.

For more information visit www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Current air quality information is available at www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

The next Environment Canada bulletin for both regions will be available on Friday, July 9.



