‘Small-scale’ ignition planned for Flat Lake fire

A small-scale planned ignition will take place Saturday on the Flat Lake fire – now listed at 45,536 hectares – if conditions allow.

Smoke is expected to continue to be heavy in the region, should the ignition operation for the south edge of the fire perimeter, between Alberta Lake, McKinley Lake and the 3900 Road take place.

BC Wildfire officials said in an update they are anticipating increased fire behaviour within the perimeter as hot and dry conditions continue through the weekend, with the possibility of lightning late Saturday and Sunday morning.

Aircraft operations were challenged Friday with low visibility on sections of the fire. Structural protection specialists are on site assisting properties on the west side of Hwy 97 and will be assessing residences in the area south of the fire in the vicinity of Meadow Lake.

Evacuation orders are in place due to this fire from Flat Lake west to Green Lake north, as well as portions of the Bonaparte Plateau.

There are currently 57 firefighters and 35 pieces of heavy equipment actioning the Flat Lake fire, with 17 helicopters on hand within the 100 Mile Northeast Complex to assist.

The Young Lake fire, east of 70 Mile, is now listed at 6,937 hectares due to a large controlled ignitions that took place Friday.

The ignition operation was completed yesterday evening in light of favourable weather conditions. The ignition secured the containment line by removing the unburned fuel that remained and crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire did not cross the containment line. Heavy equipment arrived in the early hours Saturday to start working to create a fuel free guard.



