Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
B.C. community to hold first official Pride event in its history
Next story
New BC Prosecution document guides against excessive incarceration of Indigenous people

Just Posted

Claudia Morgenthaler teaches students the love of gardening. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Planting a brighter future

Scott Campbell, left sings while Rose Wall plays guitar. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sunday jam a social affair

Dylan Strelaeff, one of West Fraser’s summer students, rides his ATV on a figure-eight track during a safety training course last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
West Fraser runs ATV safety training course

Sunflowers being grown by Tammy Briggs at the Cariboo Plant Ranch are expected to bloom near the end of May when the 100 Mile House and District Hospice Palliative Care Society sells the flowers. (Photo submitted)
Sunflower sale on for hospice