Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 100 Mile House Fire Rescue truck empties water into a holding tank while fighting a fire in Lone Butte. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A fire gutted a shop in Lone Butte along Little Fort Highway 24 on Wednesday afternoon.

100 Mile Fire Rescue was called out to assist the Lone Butte Fire Department. According to Chief Roger Hollander when they arrived, the building was heavily involved from the inside with heavy fire and smoke showing.

The call came in as a barn fire so there was some initial concern for the safety of people and animals.

“We were able to assist Lone Butte with their fire setups and fire suppression, some hoses and we were able to knock down the fire,” said Hollander.

When Free Press spoke to him he said they were just cleaning up and the 100 Mile House department would be returning to their area. Lone Butte would continue to be in control of the scene.

Chief Jon Grieve of the Lone Butte Fire Department arrived on the scene as the fire was being wrapped up. He said eight members and three trucks responded from the Lone Butte hall with an additional three trucks coming from 100 Mile House Fire Rescue.

Grieve offered his thanks to the people driving down Highway 24 who called the fire in.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, pending an investigation.



