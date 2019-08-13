Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

In custody accused who were scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Tuesday did not appear due to a shortage of sheriffs available to transport them from custody to the court house. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

About 10 people attended Williams Lake Provincial Court Tuesday, Aug. 13, to hear the court proceedings involving Jayson Gilbert.

Gilbert, born in 1994, is facing two counts of attempted murder stemming from a police investigation that closed down the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday, Aug. 9 following what police are calling an ‘incident’ linked to last week’s homicide in Williams Lake.

Read more: One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake

Crown counsellor Sabena Thomson told Provincial Court Judge Karen Whonnock that Gilbert conceded to be remanded, however, she understood there was an insufficient number of sheriffs available Tuesday to bring the accused before the courts.

Thomson told the court Crown intends to apply for a no-contact list with a number of victims and co-accused in relation to the incident that Gilbert is charged with.

Whonnock adjourned all matters Tuesday morning to see if other appearance arrangements could be made.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the August 6 homicide, and alleged attempted murder at the bridge continues, with police remaining quiet to protect the investigation. There is also a missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Branton Regner, also relating to the bridge incident.

Read more: Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter