Sheridan Lake woman charged with manslaughter in suspicious death

Merilee Hudson charged in connection with the incident, which occurred in August 2021

A Sheridan Lake woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 69-year-old man in August 2021.

Merilee Hudson, 66, appeared before the 100 Mile House Provincial Law Courts on Jan. 27.

The charges are in relation to the sudden death of a man found in a residence near Sheridan Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. After local RCMP responded, the case was deemed suspicious and was taken over by the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit.

Now that this matter is before the courts and an individual has been charged, police will not be providing any additional information Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer, said.

The identity of the dead man and the manner of his death has not been released to the public.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House