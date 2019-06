Thunderstorms expected to intensify this afternoon

It’s going to be a stormy one tonight.

Environment Canada has placed a severe thunderstorm watch for the 100 Mile House area for June 26.

Thunderstorms, capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, are expected to develop later this morning and intensify early this afternoon.

Other areas are under severe thunderstorm watches, such as the Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Simikameen and South Thompson.

