A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Cariboo by Environment Canada. (Environment Canada image)

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

At 4:30 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm 70 km west of Quesnel moving to the east at 30 km/h.

Environment Canada said the storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires around Williams Lake Monday

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Meanwhile, a heat warning issued earlier in the day Tuesday, has been called off.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study
Next story
Highway 97 closed due to mudslide south of Clinton

Just Posted

Two properties near Tatelkuz Lake, 131 km west of Quesnel, under evacuation alert

The alert came Tuesday evening due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire

Thousands without power in 100 Mile House area

BC Hydro crews are en route

Highway 97 closed due to mudslide south of Clinton

A mud slide at Loon Lake Road has closed Highway 97 in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

108 Mile grandmother gets 7 days in jail for breaking court injunction while protesting pipeline

Laurie Embree, 70, called the law ‘unjust’ in Kinder Morgan case

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road closed due to mud slide

No reopening time has been announced.

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read