8.2-magnitude quake last Wednesday night followed by series of smaller quakes Thursday morning

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska coast since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2 magnatude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a series of smaller quakes.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake