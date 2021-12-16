Canada Post mailboxes. (CP photo)

Security increased at 108 Mile post office

Alarms in place following parcel thefts

Security is being beefed up at the 108 Mile post office following a break in and theft of dozens of packages earlier this month.

Mall manager Shelan Tessaro told the Free Press Tuesday that a security camera has been installed and an alarm system is on the way in an effort to deter thieves.

The break-in was reported to the 100 Mile House RCMP the morning of Dec. 3, and Tessaro said that 59 packages were stolen. A driver spotted several empty packages with 108 Mile addresses at Highway 97 and 24 turnoff later that morning.

Tessaro said that all affected customers have been notified and provided with the police file number. Some online retailers such as Amazon will replace the items or offer a refund, she said, and if not, customers have been directed to contact Canada Post customer service number.

It’s the second time in a year the 108 Mile post office has been broken into, Tessaro confirmed.

“We did have one other incident in the past year, but only three parcels were taken that time and they stole our tablet,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Refer to file 2021-4959.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
