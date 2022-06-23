A second Vernon nurse has been disciplined by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for discriminatory and derogatory comments in a First Nations community. (Pixabay photo)

A second Vernon nurse has been disciplined by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for discriminatory and derogatory comments in a First Nations community. (Pixabay photo)

Second Vernon nurse suspended

B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and nurse agree to five-month suspension

Derogatory comments in a First Nations workplace has resulted in discipline against a Vernon nurse.

An inquiry committee approved a consent agreement June 21 between the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and Barbara Liesch to address practice issues that happened from March to June 2021 in a First Nations community.

Liesch made two discriminatory and derogatory comments in the workplace, one about a BIPOC coworker’s hair, and one about sterilization of First Nations women.

She was asked to complete six remedial courses but had not begun the course work more than seven weeks after she was asked.

Liesch voluntarily agreed to a five-week suspension for her discriminatory and derogatory comments, a six-month limit prohibiting her from being in a supervisory position, and a four-month workplace mentorship focused on communication, remedial education on anti-racism and sensitivity training.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” said a news release on the BCCNM website.

Another Vernon nurse had his registration suspended for six months by the BCCNM earlier in June. In that case the nurse

was suspended for issues relating to accessing medical records of individuals with whom the nurse had no professional

relationship or reason to access their files; not documenting all client interactions; not working scheduled hours; and

displaying disrespectful behaviour toward colleagues.

READ MORE: Vernon nurse agrees to six-month registration suspension

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman


