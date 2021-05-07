FILE PHOTO

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

Demand has outpaced vaccine supply in the provincial pharmacy’s rollout of the immunization program, as questions mount over the future AstraZeneca deliveries to Canada from overseas manufacturers.

According to the BC Pharmacy Association, appointments have surpassed the available supply. But top officials with the province and Interior Health say there will be options for a second AstraZeneca dose after a four-month interval, which follows the recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

While future AstraZeneca supply is unknown due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, where the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVISHIELD is manufactured, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the B.C.’s public health officer, has repeatedly touted during press briefings the ongoing ‘mix-and-match’ studies that are currently underway in the United Kingdom.

That study is tracking the advantages or disadvantages of using viral-vector vaccines (AstraZeneca) and messenger RNA (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) vaccines interchangeably for first and second doses.

Preliminary data should be available by the end of the month, according to Henry.

“We know the AstraZeneca vaccine is a great vaccine, and it works well and it stimulates the immune system in a certain way,” said Henry, during a provincial COVID-19 update on May 6.

“So people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, they can receive the second dose of AstraZeneca or there may be the option of having that choice of receiving a messenger RNA vaccine as a second dose and we’ll be watching that very carefully.”

With no more pharmacy bookings available as of May 5, the top health official for the B.C. Interior says everyone who receives a first dose of AstraZeneca will get a second shot, regardless of whether it’s a dose of AstraZeneca or a messenger RNA vaccine.

“It might not necessarily be AstraZeneca, but the plan is to get people a second dose,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, the chief medical officer for Interior Health, during a briefing on May 7.

“At that point … in the next four months, it’ll be figured out, I’m very sure of that and we will be able to give either AstraZeneca or a different vaccine at that point.”

British Columbia has received 315,000 doses of AstraZeneca, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, but information on further shipments or deliveries has not been announced by the federal government.

As AstraZeneca supply runs dry, the province is receiving larger volumes of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as the province is set to receive a quarter of a million Pfizer doses this week, with a reliable weekly delivery schedule well into July.

More Moderna doses are scheduled to arrive in the next two weeks as well, according to the federal government.

Health officials, including Henry and health minister Adrian Dix, have repeatedly emphasized the importance of registering for vaccination with the goal of giving everyone eligible a first dose by Canada Day.

De Villiers says Interior Health has the capacity to handle and distribute increased volumes of vaccine supply to communities across the region, but options for expansion include the pharmacy program or physician offices, among others.

“At this stage, we are able to manage with only our mass clinics, but in the future, if it gets to that, we will be able to expand,” said de Villiers.

In a recent statement, the BC Pharmacy Association noted pharmacists are willing to deliver other vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson if called upon by the province to do so.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

Just Posted

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

FILE PHOTO
Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

Murray Casey, president of the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre, hosted an online Shuswap language workshop April 27. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Weyt-k’? It’s time to learn Shuswap

More than two dozen participants took part in online class to learn basic Secwepemc phrases

100 Mile House resident Murray Zelt with a 27-pound trout he caught at Horse Lake on Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Jeff McMichael)
The fish that didn’t get away: 100 Mile Free Press seeks local fish photos from around the Cariboo

Anglers invited to share their photos for Gateway to Fishing Adventures guide

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
School rezoning clears first hurdle

Longtime neighbourhood residents worry about impact rental units may have on community

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

445 people in hospital, 157 in intensive care

Summerland’s positive test rate is much higher than surrounding local health areas, according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)
Summerland 3rd behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is rolling out additional vaccine availability to the community

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The event was postponed to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

A new survey shows a split over the possibility of public money being spent to organize and host the winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Most Read