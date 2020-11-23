Search underway for missing snowmobiler out of Wells, Yanks Peak area

Two riders went missing while sledding on Yanks Peak Nov. 22. One is still missing.

Quesnel Search and Rescue are looking for a missing snowmobiler on Yanks Peak Monday, Nov. 23. They are being assisted by the Wells RCMP, Wells Snowmobile Club and neighbouring search and rescue teams. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)

A search is underway Monday, Nov. 23 for a missing snowmobiler in the Wells and Yanks Peak area.

The Wells Snowmobile Club originally shared news on its Facebook page that two riders did not make it back on Nov. 22. While one of the riders did make it back eventually, one was still missing as of Monday.

The search is being conducted by Quesnel Search and Rescue, members of the Wells Snowmobile Club and Wells RCMP, with support from Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR).

“We have five members going for mutual aid,” said CCSAR chief Rick White. “Quesnel has asked us to assist them.”

Heavy snowfall has made snowmobiling possible early in the season, as according to the Wells Snowmobile Club’s Facebook page, the first riders made it up the mountain Oct. 18.

There was more than 120 cm of snow on the mountain.

