Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

The body of a Calgary man has been recovered from the Peace River in northeast British Columbia, nearly one month after he was swept away while fishing.

In a social media post, the family of Aaron Kingma says his body was spotted Tuesday by a family living along the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, west of Fort St. John.

ALSO READ: Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current.

The post says RCMP have positively identified the body.

The family is now making arrangements to return Kingma’s body to Calgary.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, aged nine and one.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boomerang bags offer a sustainable alternative at the Farmer’s Market

Just Posted

Boomerang bags offer a sustainable alternative at the Farmer’s Market

Crystal Noa and Christa Davison of Bradley Creek Merchantile are bringing “boomerang bags” to town.

Canlan keeps South Cariboo kids busy with summer camps galore

‘We play in the ball fields all the time with sprinklers or squirt guns and lots of games’

The project resulted in the successful replacement of 22 previously unsafe seating options

SCHF bench replacement project memorializes local groups and families

Rural community hospitals are facing shortages in staff

‘Meeting patient care needs can be challenging.’

100 Mile House District Hospital receives four specialized mattresses

Mattresses will be used for the critically ill

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

VIDEO: Rare salmon shark sighted off B.C.’s coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Most Read