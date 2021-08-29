Search crews look for missing Alexandria man between Quesnel and Williams Lake

Quesnel Search and Rescue are asking the public to avoid the search area

Donald Preston was last seen on July 31. (RCMP submitted photo)

Police have released a photo of a missing Alexandria man.

Quesnel Search and Rescue (QSAR) have been searching for Donald Preston throughout the weekend, and are asking the public to avoid the area around 7321 Highway 97 South.

“Search Management and the searchers are needing to have the area clear of any disturbances by anyone who is not part of the actual search team,” a Facebook post from QSAR reads. “Our concern is that any disturbance of evidence could disrupt the progress of the search.”

Preston was last seen on July 31, 2021, and was reported missing by his roommate.

Quesnel SAR members have set up a base 33 km south of Quesnel. Over the weekend they have been joined by volunteers from SAR crews from Prince George, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

“Preston likes to be alone but it was not unusual for Mr. Preston to leave the property for several days at a time,” an RCMP news release noted. “He has hitchhiked in the past.”

Preston is described as a 57-year-old Caucasian male, five feet, seven inches tall, 150 pounds with a medium complexion, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Preston’s location is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Any updates on the search will be posted to the QSAR Facebook page.

