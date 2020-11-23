Search and rescue crews locate missing sledder near Wells

Mike Harbek spent the night on Yanks Peak and was located by helicopter Monday afternoon

Quesnel Search and Rescue has found a missing snowmobiler on Yanks Peak, near Wells. They are being assisted by the Wells RCMP, Wells Snowmobile Club and Central Cariboo and Prince George search and rescue teams. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)

A missing snowmobile rider has been found safe after spending the night on Yanks Peak, near Wells.

A Monday afternoon update from the Wells Snowmobile Club said that Mike Harbak was spotted by helicopter.

“He was waving his hands and seems to be okay,” a post on the Wells Snowmobile Club’s Facebook page reads. “[The] chopper has landed nearby, and he is being assessed while ground crews make their way to him.”

The club assisted three search and rescue crews in the search. Because of the mountainous terrain, Prince George Search and Rescue took the lead, with Quesnel and Central Cariboo providing backup.

According to Quesnel Search and Rescue, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, based out of Williams Lake, was moving to the mountain from the south face, working towards the other search groups.

Another rider, Colin Jalbert, was also reported missing after separating from his group, but he managed to dig his snowmobile out and return home safely.

Both men live in Prince George.

READ MORE: ‘I could still be the one out there’: snowmobiler rescued, 1 still missing near Wells

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue