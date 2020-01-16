SD 27 parents, caregivers and staff have one more day to complete the 2020-2021 calendar survey they received by e-mail. (Black Press file image)

SD27 2020-2021 calendar surveys due Friday, Jan. 17

The surveys were e-mailed out to all parents, caregivers and staff

Parents, guardians and staff with students in School District 27 have until Friday, Jan. 17 to weigh in on a 2020/2021 calendar survey.

Carrie Pratt, executive assistant and manager of communications for SD 27, said the surveys were e-mailed to all staff, parents and caregivers.

Anyone from the general public that works with students is also eligible to complete the survey and can contact Pratt for a copy as well.

During a regular board of trustees meeting in November 2019, the board voted in favour of directing staff to examine calendar options, such as whether the district will continue to have a fall break or a two-week spring break.

It has been 14 years since a previous board voted to add nine non-instructional days to the school district’s calendar as a cost-saving measure, said Dean Coder, SD 27 Director of Instruction at the meeting.

When trustees asked him what consultation would look like, he said the district would do a survey and compile the results.

Read more: Not-in-session days to be reviewed by School District 27 trustees

Aside from the survey SD27 and the senior leadership team will be hosting a meeting about plans for moving the district into the future.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at the LCSS -Williams Lake Campus from 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Peter Skene Odgen from 5 to 7 p.m.


