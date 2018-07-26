School District 27 announces new principal for Mile 108 Elementary School

Former Williams Lake high school vice-principal takes on the role

Ken Lucks has been appointed principal of Mile 108 Elementary School beginning August 1,2018.

Lucks has worked in School District 27 since 1989 both as a teacher and an administrator and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, said SD 27 superintendent Mark Wintjes.

Related: Administrative changes on the way for SD27

In a news release regarding the announcement, Wintjes said he looks forward to the administrative team providing positive leadership and stability at the school level to enhance student achievement.

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region
Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

