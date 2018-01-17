Sawed-off shotgun and methamphetamine seized

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 67 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Sawed-off shotgun seized

On Jan. 14, 100 Mile RCMP executed a search warrant for a property in the 4500 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road for firearms-related offences.

A number of firearms including a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and a quantity of methamphetamine were seized.

A 37-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested and detained.

Both were released on a promise to appear with a Court date in June in 100 Mile House Provincial Court. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

Impaired driver

On Jan. 11, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a Chrysler New Yorker on Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House because the vehicle was dragging the block heater extension cord.

Upon interaction with the male driver, he displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.”

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Three-vehicle collision

On Jan. 9, 100 Mile RCMP and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 just south of Tatton Station Road. The driver of a north-bound tractor-trailer unit lost control of the trailer which crossed into the oncoming lane and struck an Interior Roads plow truck and then a Ford pick-up truck.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Highway 97 was closed temporarily while the vehicles were towed from the scene. Deteriorating weather and road conditions were contributing factors to this collision.