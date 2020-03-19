Save-On-Foods has put a temporary halt on customers using reusable shopping bags and won’t be accepting bottle returns as of Friday, March 20. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

Customers won’t be able to use reusable shopping bags or return bottles at Save-On-Foods as of Friday.

The announcement came today in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Effective March 20, all 178 Save-On-Foods stores across Western Canada will provide plastic bags to customers free-of-charge until further notice,” reads the press release.

“Both our team members and customers have expressed concern about bottle returns and in using reusable bags at this time and we want to do everything we can to put them at ease,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

This comes the day after another announcement by the company. Yesterday, Save-On-Foods said it was limiting store hours and implementing special shopping hour for seniors effective today.

All stores now have the same hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Limiting operating hours will give employees more time to clean, sanitize, and restock the shelves.

Additionally, all locations will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging customers who can shop in-store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities and those who are ill or self-isolating.

RELATED: Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19
Next story
100 Mile FreshCo adds dedicated hour for seniors and high-risk group

Just Posted

100 Mile FreshCo adds dedicated hour for seniors and high-risk group

‘For those that need to get out for essential supplies, let’s make shopping a little easier’

Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

Share shed at Central Cariboo Transfer Station has been closed

85 archers partake in annual indoor archery shoot in 100 Mile House

Close to 50 per cent of the turnout were youth

100 Mile House cases of respiratory illness not COVID-19, says Interior Health

Testing will continue as a precautionary measure

Lac la Hache Curling Club’s Funspiel saw good turnout

‘We thought it went very well’

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Most Read