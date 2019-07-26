Allison Filewich, 100 Mile District Hospital’s acute care nurse manager, explains the challenges hospitals located remotely might encounter. Millar Hill photo,

Rural community hospitals are facing shortages in staff

‘Meeting patient care needs can be challenging.’

Rural community hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages to the point where many are wondering if patient care is being compromised.

“100 Mile House is no different from many of other hospitals in the province where staffing can be challenging,” said Allison Filewich, acute care nurse manager.

According to Filewich, 100 Mile District General Hospital has been actively recruiting but it can be difficult for a hospital in a small town to compete with hospitals in more urbanized areas. A hospital in an urbanized area is more likely to be chosen than one located remotely. Despite the competitive nature, Filewich said she has been able to have some luck.

Adriane Gear, who is the executive counsellor for the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) said baseline staffing can be extremely “lean”.

“Even if there are enough nurses that are expected on a shift, meeting patient care needs can be challenging. If you do not have enough nurses to provide the care, you can imagine some of that care is being missed,” said Gear.

Gear attended the Internal Council of Nurses Congress last month and said reports suggest there will be a global shortage of 7.6 million nurses by the year 2030.

“I can confirm that the BCNU is concerned about the professional nursing shortage in B.C.,” said Gear. “Hospitals, home and communities are all impacted.”

On a typical day, the 100 Mile District Hospital will have two registered nurses (RN) and two licensed practical nurses (LPN) in acute care. In the emergency, there will be two nurses on the floor and one who will float.

Read more: 100 Mile District Hospital recognized for a unique project focused on patients mobility

“Having said that, we are staffed well, on most days,” said Filewich. “Our staff are very committed to providing quality care – we do our very best.”

Filewich explained the team always has a contingency plan, which sometimes requires shuffling employees from days to nights and vice versa.

“Nurses will prioritize and provide essential care but the reality is patients don’t always receive the care they require,” said Gear. “It’s a supply and demand issue.”

Gear said there are many facets as to why units are short. The unit could be short because of the number of nurses on the baseline and being overcapacity.

“In these (rural) communities, tourism or increased traffic volume on the highways can lead to an increase in emergency room visits,” said Gear. “Hospitals don’t have that capacity, so they might have more patients than beds, which would require more staffing for a baseline.”

In 100 Mile, the hospital has been funded enough for a total of 16 beds on the acute ward of the hospital where two registered nurses and one licenced practical nurse normally provide care 24/7. However, their current census ranges from 18 to 20 patients on most days, which has demonstrated the need for the addition of their baseline nursing staff of one licenced practical nurse.

“I think a lot of the staffing strategies that ultimately the employer relies on is overtime,” said Gear. “The system is run on copious amounts of overtime.”

Read more: 100 Mile District Hospital celebrates completion of ED/Triage renovation

Filewich explained that rural communities such as 100 Mile, might not have all of the allied health care resources that might be seen in a more urban area. Filewich said the nurses often take on many other roles to fill in the gaps where allied health is not available.

“We would like to see the government step up and create some recruitment strategies,” said Gear. “Recruitment and retention is a challenge. What we are seeing, is that some communities can be successful at recruiting nurses but it’s that retention piece. If a nurse is hired to a hospital where the work environment is not optimal due to workload or it feeling as safe as it should be, people don’t stay.”

Gear said if a hospital doesn’t have a strategy to retain nurses and don’t provide a “safe” workload for nurses to provide the care they’ve been trained to, hospitals may start to struggle with keeping their staff.

Filewich spoke highly of the team in 100 Mile House, saying it was one of the highest functioning teams she has ever seen.

“Our patient care coordinator has spent much time educating and bringing everyone’s scope of practice up to where it needs to be,” said Filewich.

Gear said because of the demand for nurses, hospitals need to provide quality work environments for the employees – so their staff is retained and patients can receive the care that is required.

“People are very willing to roll up their sleeves and come in to work an extra shift but that can’t be the strategy,” said Gear. “People are getting tired.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century
Next story
Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Just Posted

Rural community hospitals are facing shortages in staff

‘Meeting patient care needs can be challenging.’

100 Mile House District Hospital receives four specialized mattresses

Mattresses will be used for the critically ill

Alberta couple seeking the support from South Cariboo communities for alternative Trans-Canada Highway

The highway would run right through 100 Mile House

South Cariboo Info Fair brings citizen engagement to local communities

‘It was busy the whole time, for the whole three hours’

Female business owners collaborate to bring goat yoga to the South Cariboo

‘They’re worth above and beyond meat for us’

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Most Read