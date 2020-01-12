Compact snow seen on Highway 24. (File photo)

Road conditions for the South Cariboo

With fresh snow continuing to fall in the South Cariboo, roadways are getting a little trickier to navigate.

According to Drive BC, snow blowing has made visibility a little dear in between Highway 97 and Eagle Island Road for 61.1 kilometres (eight kilometres west of Lone Butte to 34 kilometres west of Little Fort) on Highway 24. Expect slippery sections and compact snow.

The same warning applies to a 154-kilometre section of Highway 97 between Highway 1 and Butler Road (32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House).

People travelling far distances should remember to pack proper winter attire, as well as an emergency kit.

