Grocery stores in 100 Mile affected by highway closures

100 Mile House's Save On Foods was busy Tuesday morning as many residents rushed to the stores for groceries following widespread flooding and mudslides in the Lower Mainland. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bread and fresh produce were cleared out of 100 Mile House's Save On Foods following the widespread flooding in the Lower Mainland. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) From left: Trevor Archie, Barb Archie and Gladys Archie were surprised to find empty shelves during their recent trip to Save-On-Foods Tuesday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). The parking lot of 100 Mile House's Save On Foods was packed with shoppers looking to grab some groceries while supplies lasted Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nicki Jackson headed to Save-On-Foods to make sure she had food for her family after the highways were closed across the province. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Several shelves in the local grocery stores in 100 Mile House were stripped bare Tuesday as people stocked up ahead of prolonged highway closures across B.C. due to flooding and mudslides.

Produce sections at both Save-On-Foods and FreshCo had little left by lunchtime, while the stores were also low or out of staples such as bread, milk and eggs. The situation had people taking to social media asking residents to “stop hoard shopping in our stores,” while Save-On-Foods urged customers to “maintain normal shopping habits.”

“This will help our team members keep the shelves full for everyone,” Save-On-Foods said in an email to the Free Press. “We understand that these are uncertain times and many people just want to do what’s right for their families.”

At lunchtime, the Save-On-Parking lot was full, while shoppers milled about inside, trying to find essential items. Canim Lake Band members Barb and Trevor Archie, along with Gladys Archie, said they were surprised to see so many empty shelves. They left without the bananas and paper towels they sought and planned to head to FreshCo to see if it had the items they need.

Even the case lot sale was sold out, Trevor said.

“It’s just crazy,” Gladys added. “I didn’t think it’d be like this.”

Shayleen Bevaart, a nurse at 100 Mile & District Hospital, said she was frustrated to discover many items sold out at FreshCo when she went to grab a few things on her lunch break Tuesday.

“I barely have any time to get to the grocery store and I finally went on my break and there’s literally nothing left,” Bevaart said. “I’m surprised that our community has been through this before and people are acting as though it’s mass chaos. We will get through this like everything else, we just need to care more about each other which seems to be troublesome since COVID started.”

Both grocery stores said they are exploring options to get more products on the shelves. During COVID-19 last year, a lot of product was shipped from Alberta.

“At this time, all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold based on the current road conditions. We are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly as possible,” Save-On-Food said in its email.

Nicki Jackson said she popped into Save-On-Foods for some essentials after her husband told her there was a run on items at Walmart in Williams Lake. She wanted to make sure she had enough for lunches for her 10-year-old twins and 17-year-old this week. She was surprised there were no potatoes left, and at the shortage of fruits and vegetables.

“It’s totally bare,” she said. “We’re a little worried. I just basically got stuff for the kids for the rest of the week. We can make do but the kids are picky.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

