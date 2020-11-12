Concerned members of the Lone Butte community stand ready to fix a flooded culvert themselves including Gerry Blais (from left) Shirley Canning, Bob Cockram, Janet Boyd, Al Boyd and Gayle Jones. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Concerned members of the Lone Butte community stand ready to fix a flooded culvert themselves including Gerry Blais (from left) Shirley Canning, Bob Cockram, Janet Boyd, Al Boyd and Gayle Jones. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lone Butte residents call on province to fix culvert

Residents are fed up with a blocked culvert and are threatening to clear it themselves.

Several Lone Butte residents are so fed up with a blocked culvert near the community’s water tower park that they’re threatening to do the work themselves to clear it.

A handful of residents – most of them members of the Lone Butte Historical Society – gathered Saturday with shovels in hand in a bid to galvanize the provincial government into action. They were led by longtime resident Alan Boyd, who said he’s been trying for more than a decade to get the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to fix the problem, which has a habit of flooding near the town’s landmark water tower park and rest stop but keeps getting the runaround, as the land is apparently CN Rail property.

“I said, well it’s your road, your culvert, you put it in there, you should keep it open,” said Boyd, who has lived in the South Cariboo since 1956.

Boyd, who used a metal detector to show where the culvert runs beneath the ice and water that currently obscures it, said the blockage was likely caused by the backwash from trucks that gradually filled the pipe. He estimates the issue has been going on for close to 20 years and with the culvert completely plugged it will only stagnate. School buses use the turnoff to pick up children, Boyd added, who have to put gumboots on to get to their bus.

Boyd had previously owned a nearby property close to the culvert and said he had to cross by the mudhole that had formed on the blocked end for many years on his way to work.

In preparation for unblocking the culvert, Boyd said he’s hauled two concrete barriers down to set up in front of it to prevent the truck backwash from refilling it. That work, coupled with their gathering on Saturday, was done with the intention to “make a little noise” and draw attention to the issue.

“This has gone on for way too long,” Boyd said. “We might be exposing ourselves to the highway’s ire but I’m not afraid of that.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

Just Posted

Concerned members of the Lone Butte community stand ready to fix a flooded culvert themselves. From left: Gerry Blais, Shirley Canning, Bob Cockram, Janet Boyd, Al Boyd and Gayle Jones. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lone Butte residents call on province to fix culvert

Residents are fed up with a blocked culvert and are threatening to clear it themselves.

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

(Photo submitted)
Prime Time: Staying together through the pandemic

Seniors in care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic faced a double threat.

Peter McKie, South Green Lake Fire Chief, says you have to step up if you want to see change in the community. (Ken Alexander photo, submitted).
Prime Time profile: Peter McKie

Peter McKie didn’t expect to become a firefighter when he moved to South Green Lake.

Al and Gayle Jones outside the mural depicting Lone Butte’s history. The Lone Butte Historical Association received a grant from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation this year. (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Prime Time: Leaving a legacy to the community

Across the South Cariboo, legacies are everywhere.

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

B.C. Emergency Health Services primary care paramedic Em Funk shows off the personal protective equipment their team uses whenever they are dealing with a suspected case of COVID-19 while on the job. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

Eight B.C. Emergency Health Services Members have tested positive for COVID-19

Most Read