Reported ‘armed and barricaded’ male safely apprehended by 100 Mile RCMP

The male was taken to the local hospital for further assessment by a physician

On Jan. 26 at 5:50 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of an armed and barricaded male in the 5400 block of Tatton Station Road in 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

“A 33-year-old male was reported to be in possession of a large knife and had cut or was cutting himself. On duty members attended and established a safe perimeter around the residence, while additional resources were called in for support. Initial attempts for over an hour produced no response with the subject, either by phone or by loud haler. Once all members were on scene, a safe approach plan was established using available tactical equipment and crisis intervention techniques.”

After a short negotiation with the subject through an open window, the male exited the residence and was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act by officers on scene without incident, according to Nielsen. The male was taken to the local hospital for further assessment by a physician.

Although the investigation is still ongoing at this time, there are no criminal charges anticipated from this event.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

