Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for a number of properties in Quesnel on May 8, 2020, due to a landslide and risk of flooding. (CRD photo)

Regional district issues evacuation order, alert in Quesnel area

The alert is connected with seven properties in the Maple Drive area south of the city

An evacuation order and alert have been issued for seven properties near Quesnel due to risk of a landslide from flooding.

The Cariboo Regional District says the order affects one property and the alert is connected with seven properties in the Maple Drive area south of the city.

It says residents issued an evacuation order must close all windows and doors and immediately leave the area.

Residents of properties under an evacuation alert are encouraged to register for an emergency notification by text, call or email.

They’re also asked to have a plan to transport all family members and co-workers outside the area while maintaining physical distancing measures if possible.

The Canadian Press

