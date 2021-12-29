102 million winning tickets sold to players by BCLC in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

102 million winning tickets sold to players by BCLC in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Record-breaking 102 million winning lottery tickets sold across B.C. in 2021

Total of $891 million paid out to province lottery winners

Records were set in 2021 for lottery players across British Columbia.

A total prize payout of $891 million was won, with $100.4 million of that sum going toward Vancouver Island residents.

102 million winning tickets were sold to players by BCLC at retail locations and online – a record-breaking amount.

Christine Lauzon of Burnaby became the largest single-prize winner in B.C. when she took home the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Sept. 28, 2021.

A whopping 15.7 million winning tickets were sold and of those, there were 11 grand prizes valued at $500,000 or more.

Another 3 million free-play tickets were won.

Lynda Cavanaugh, BCLC’s Interim President and CEO, said they’re celebrating all players and the life-changing dreams that came true as a result of their lottery wins.

“It’s thanks to each one of our players that BCLC generates revenue for the Province of B.C., which in turn invests it back into the communities where our players live and work in,” Cavanaugh said in a release. “It’s a win-win-win.”

ALSO READ: Victoria couple share Toto sports game lottery win with others who guessed correctly

