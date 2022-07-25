Ready to ride: 100 Mile offers e-bike tours

Julie Gilmore Visitor Centre manager with two of the new e-bikes now available for tours around 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Seven new e-bikes are part of a new pilot project at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the District of 100 Mile House, said the decision to purchase e-bikes came about partly due to the difficulty in getting visitor services out to the public during COVID-19.

The idea is to have a type of roving ambassador who could travel to the tourists on their e-bikes, carrying tourism brochures in their panniers. A secondary reason was to entice people off the highway and into town by offering e-bike tours around town or to Centennial Park.

Visitor Centre manager Julie Gilmore said when Doddridge asked her to look at ways to attract tourists into town, “electric bikes – e-bikes- are what came to me.”

Gilmore said e-bikes have a clean footprint and offer both exercise and something fun for tourists.

She chose the iGo Outland Royal, an all-weather bike with fat tires that can be used off-road or on paved surfaces, making it ideal for expanding the program to the trails in 99 Mile or 108 Mile Ranch in the future. The bike is a foldable version, which makes it easier to store.

The bikes have a top speed of around 37 kilometres an hour but staff can manage speeds when out on a tour, with one riding at the front and one at the back of the line. All users must be over 16, wear helmets and follow the road rules.

Helmets are provided by the Visitor Centre although guests can bring their own. Everything is sanitized after each tour.

Gilmore said the program, which started this month and is free, is already attracting a lot of attention.

“Right now we’re getting a lot more locals as they seem to be coming in, that kind of thing,” she said.

There are currently five e-bikes available for rental, with the additional two for the ambassadors or used by staff when taking out tours or attending local events.

Tours can currently be booked twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

The tour averages one-and-a-half hours, taking in points of interest including the stagecoach, the bird markers, murals around town, Centennial Park and 100 Mile Marsh.

At this time, there are no independent rentals.



Two of the new e-bikes now available for tours around 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

