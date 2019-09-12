One of the buses equipped with cameras. Max Winkelman photo.

RCMP warn drivers not to pass stopped school buses

‘This is everyone’s responsibility’

100 Mile House RCMP are reminding drivers to stop for school buses.

“We have had calls out in the Bridge Lake area primarily for vehicles either passing unsafely or when the bus is stopped completely. Those investigations are ongoing. We have done speed enforcement working with the local RCMP Central Cariboo Traffic Services to conduct speed enforcement in those areas, especially along Highway 24, as recently as late last week. This will continue in the future,” says Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Cameras attached to school buses are making a difference, according to Nielsen. One case of someone passing a bus with its red lights flashing is going to court this week, he says.

“100 Mile House RCMP would like to remind our citizens that the safety and welfare of your children who use the bus system to come and go to school have a right to expect you to stop for the bus when told to do so by the bus driver via the provided equipment to allow our students safe and easy access onto and off the buses in our area. This is everyone’s responsibility. It is not difficult to stop and wait for a few minutes while the buses unload. Any offences caught on the bus cameras will be charged according to the actions of the driver or registered owner, who are still responsible for their vehicle even when driven by someone else. Ask yourself this – if it was your child getting off or on the bus, what would your expectation of other drivers be?”

