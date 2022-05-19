The human-caused blaze was ignited on May 17 at about 8:45 a.m. within view of Highway 1 just west of Savona (and about 35 minutes from Kamloops).BCWS

RCMP seek dash cam footage in connection with human caused blaze near Cache Creek

The fire started between Cache Creek and Walhachin grew to about three hectares before being doused the next day

  • May. 19, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Ashcroft RCMP is seeking dash-cam footage in connection to the Juniper Knoll grassfire that ignited near Highway 1 west of Kamloops on May 17.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the human-caused blaze between Cache Creek and Walhachin grew to about three hectares being being doused the next day.

Mounties are now looking into the cause.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” Ashcroft RCMP Cpl. Lloyd Pinsent said. “We need to speak with anyone who was driving in the area that has dash-cam footage to help further the investigation.”

Anyone with such footage, or with any other information, is asked to call Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or emailing www.bccrimestoppers.com.

