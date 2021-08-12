RCMP search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

One body has been recovered, two others are missing

The Bella Coola River was high at the end of June due to a quick melt caused by a heat wave. (Angie Mindus photo)

Bella Coola RCMP have recovered one body and continue to search for two more after a fishing guide boat capsized Tuesday, Aug. 10 on the Bella Coola River.

Just after 11:30 a.m. the Bella Coola RCMP were notified after a partially capsized drift boat was sighted going down stream on the Bella Coola River near Walker island Park.

The boat was identified as a fishing guide boat from a local lodge. There were no persons found on or near the boat, and there was believed to have been three people aboard, say police.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) Campbell River Search and Rescue, with the use of a helicopter, helped locate the body of an individual approximately two kilometres above Grant Road, and four kilometres downstream from Walker Island riverbank. RCMP frontline members are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

“The Bella Coola RCMP continue to work with their Search and Rescue partners for the two people who remain missing,” states Sgt. Chris Manseau of the BC RCMP communications section.

“Both air and water searches are continuing in the area … in hopes of finding the two missing people.”

Ian Leuenberger, a friend of one of the missing, said members of the Nuxalk River Guardians have been working day and night with their own boats to aid in the search, and were the ones who found the body.

“Their efforts are unbelievable,” Leuenberger told Black Press Media. “They can’t be given enough credit for what they are doing.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the unexpected death, said Manseau. Due to the privacy of the deceased, their name will not be released by police.

The Bella Coola RCMP request anyone who may have information on this incident, or saw the boat earlier on August 10th to contact the detachment at (250) 799-5363.

