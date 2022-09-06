RCMP search for missing canoeists in Fraser Lake area

Gibrone Cano and Alberto Calago have been missing since Monday afternoon while on a canoe trip. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Gibrone Cano and Alberto Calago have been missing since Monday afternoon while on a canoe trip. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Canoeists missing since Monday afternoon

Fraser Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two men last seen Monday afternoon.

Alberto Calago and Gibrone Cano were last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sept 5 in a green Pelican canoe with light-coloured wood paddles on Fraser Lake, paddling toward a small island on the lake.

Friends of the two men went out in a boat to look for the pair but were unable to find them. Neither of the men was wearing a life jacket. Search and Rescue was called to the scene and put three boats on the water to look for the men. So far all efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

A possible sighting on the North Shore was reported Monday (Sept. 5) evening, but a ground search failed to locate the men. RCMP Air 3 was called to the area to aid in the search.

Calago is described as a South Asian (Philippine National) male, 168 cm (5’6”) tall and weighing 70 kgs (155 lbs) with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark brimmed hat, blue cammo zip-up jacket, light blue shorts with red leggings underneath and a dark grey fanny pack.

Gibrone Cano is also described as a South Asian (Philippine National) male. He is 163 cm (5’3”), 62 kg (137 lbs) with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black toque, a black jacket with a white long sleeve shirt underneath and black pants.

If you have any information about Calago and Cano or where they might be, contact the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250-649-7777.

